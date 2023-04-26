SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Report: Man charged with murder arrested on drug charges after pursuit

Marcus Russell and John Short are both facing numerous charges after leading North Charleston...
Marcus Russell and John Short are both facing numerous charges after leading North Charleston Police officers on a chase Monday night.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Dayna Drake and Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men are facing drug and weapons charges after a police pursuit in North Charleston Monday night.

Marcus Russell, 28, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to stop for blue lights, possession of 15 dosage units of MDMA or ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, third-degree distribution of cocaine and receiving goods stolen goods of $2,000 or less, according to jail records. John Short, 32, is charged with first-degree possession of less than one gram of crack cocaine, jail records state.

Officers pulled a car over for swerving between lanes near Bonds Avenue and Dorchester Road around 5:30 p.m., according to a report. The driver, Russell, took off while being questioned by officers.

Authorities say he led officers on a chase along I-526 before losing control of the vehicle and crashing. Both Russell and Short ran from officers, the report states.

Upon further investigation, officers found .83 grams of an off-white rock-like substance that tested presumptive for cocaine base on Short, the report states. Officers also found 322.15 grams of marijuana and 61 multi-colored pills that field tested presumptive for MDMA, according to the report. Authorities say they also found a gun that was reported stolen by the Summerville Police Department.

The report states Russell did not have a concealed weapon permit and was out on bond for murder. Short had an active warrant through Columbia, the report states.

Both men are booked at the Charleston County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asia Love applied to see convicted killer Jeroid John Price in May of 2012, spokesperson Chysti...
Former prison guard posed as sister while trying to visit convicted killer
The crash happened in the area of Highway 61/Fielding Connector and US 17 near Albermarle Road.
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Sunday night crash in West Ashley
Two jet skiers were riding the wake of a container ship Sunday night in the Charleston Harbor,...
Jet skiers found after riding wake in Charleston Harbor, official says
The Coast Guard rescued six men from a boat that was taking on water 15 miles offshore of...
6 rescued from boat 15 miles offshore of Charleston
A man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led deputies to reportedly discover a...
Traffic stop leads to man facing weapons, drug charges

Latest News

Blake Ferguson’s son was at the pitcher’s mound when gunfire rang out during a youth baseball...
Parents react to Pepperhill Park shooting one year later
Some of the recommendations from Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett are adding a drone...
Isle of Palms city council decides future of beach safety
In a busy morning at Charleston County Court, Judge Robin Stilwell denied bond for four accused...
Judge denies bond for 4 accused of murder, sets bond for 5th
A portion of Highway 162 in the Hollywood area was closed Monday afternoon near Elliott Estates...
Deputies: Cyclist dies after Charleston County crash