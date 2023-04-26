Report: Man charged with murder arrested on drug charges after pursuit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men are facing drug and weapons charges after a police pursuit in North Charleston Monday night.

Marcus Russell, 28, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to stop for blue lights, possession of 15 dosage units of MDMA or ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, third-degree distribution of cocaine and receiving goods stolen goods of $2,000 or less, according to jail records. John Short, 32, is charged with first-degree possession of less than one gram of crack cocaine, jail records state.

Officers pulled a car over for swerving between lanes near Bonds Avenue and Dorchester Road around 5:30 p.m., according to a report. The driver, Russell, took off while being questioned by officers.

Authorities say he led officers on a chase along I-526 before losing control of the vehicle and crashing. Both Russell and Short ran from officers, the report states.

Upon further investigation, officers found .83 grams of an off-white rock-like substance that tested presumptive for cocaine base on Short, the report states. Officers also found 322.15 grams of marijuana and 61 multi-colored pills that field tested presumptive for MDMA, according to the report. Authorities say they also found a gun that was reported stolen by the Summerville Police Department.

The report states Russell did not have a concealed weapon permit and was out on bond for murder. Short had an active warrant through Columbia, the report states.

Both men are booked at the Charleston County Jail.

