Rise in rent forces used bookstore to close after 11 years

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family-owned bookstore in North Charleston will close its doors on June 30 after 11 years.

Owners of Mr. K’s Used Books, Music and More say they aren’t going out of business by choice.

A significant rise in rent left Mary and Kaveh Dabir without another option.

With its used books, DVD’s, comics and music, Mr. K’s is the type of store you don’t come across very often today.

The Dabir’s see a mix of regular customers and new faces day-in and day-out.

They say several customers have expressed their sadness about the closure, two of them were even brought to tears when they found out.

Mary says they didn’t quite realize the impact the store has on so many in this community.

“They taught their kids to read here, they’ve shopped here forever, but we try to keep reminding them that we have a store three hours away,” Mary Dabir said. “I know a lot of people from Charleston go to Ashville and Greenville and we’d love to see them there, we’d love for them to tell us that they’re from Charleston. Hopefully it will keep going for those three stores.”

According to the owners, between now and the end of June, customers can expect to see sales, as everything must be cleared out.

Mr. K’s is located at 5070 International Blvd, North Charleston, SC 29418.

