SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Rise in rent forces used bookstore to close after 11 years

By Meredith Blair
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family-owned bookstore in North Charleston will close its doors on June 30 after 11 years.

Owners of Mr. K’s Used Books, Music and More say they aren’t going out of business by choice.

A significant rise in rent left Mary and Kaveh Dabir without another option.

With its used books, DVD’s, comics and music, Mr. K’s is the type of store you don’t come across very often today.

The Dabir’s see a mix of regular customers and new faces day-in and day-out.

They say several customers have expressed their sadness about the closure, two of them were even brought to tears when they found out.

Mary says they didn’t quite realize the impact the store has on so many in this community.

“They taught their kids to read here, they’ve shopped here forever, but we try to keep reminding them that we have a store three hours away,” Mary Dabir said. “I know a lot of people from Charleston go to Ashville and Greenville and we’d love to see them there, we’d love for them to tell us that they’re from Charleston. Hopefully it will keep going for those three stores.”

According to the owners, between now and the end of June, customers can expect to see sales, as everything must be cleared out.

Mr. K’s is located at 5070 International Blvd, North Charleston, SC 29418.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daryl Dequan Deah Monte Vasconcellos, 22, was charged with murder, a release from the Berekeley...
Berkeley Co. man charged with murder after body found in woods
Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryhand identified the victim as Daniel Altman, 25, of...
Coroner’s office identifies burned remains found in Williamsburg Co. woods
The Charleston Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting in West Ashley that...
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at West Ashley apartments
A portion of Highway 162 in the Hollywood area was closed Monday afternoon near Elliott Estates...
Deputies: Cyclist dies after Charleston County crash
Lillie and Carl Smalls, the parents of Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr., called on state lawmakers to...
Victim’s family demands action after convicted murderer’s secret release

Latest News

Sherman Smith Jr. is charged with three counts of attempted murder, third-degree arson and...
Police: Man firebombed his homeless camp, threw Molotov Cocktail at police cars
The Monday crash happened at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Highway 162 near Elliott Estates Road....
Coroner IDs 65-year-old bicyclist killed in crash
SCDNR removing a derelict crab trap from the Ashley River in 2022.
“Trash into treasure”: SCDNR repurposing derelict crab traps into oyster reefs
Charleston Police responded to the 1000 West Apartments around 2:30 a.m. for reported gunshots.
Man killed in West Ashley apartment shooting identified