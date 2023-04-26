RiverDogs Enjoy Return to The Joe, Take Down Pelicans 5-2

Charleston, SC- The Charleston RiverDogs opened a two-week homestand by beating the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5-2 at Joseph. P. Riley, Jr. Park on Tuesday night. The victory, in front of 2,807 fans, snapped a three-game skid for the home team. Starting pitcher Trevor Martin became the first RiverDogs starter to work 5.0 innings and earned the win as a result.

Martin enjoyed his best start of the season, beginning his night by striking out the side in the first. He ended up allowing just two hits and one run, while fanning seven Myrtle Beach hitters. The lone run he surrendered came on Andy Garriola’s leadoff home run in the second inning.

It took until the middle innings for the RiverDogs (6-9) offense to get started. After failing to capitalize on doubles in the second and third innings, the fourth was more prosperous. Cooper Kinney opened the frame by winning a battle with Myrtle Beach’s Michael Arias for a single, chasing Arias from the game in the process. Dominic Keegan greeted reliever Yovanny Cabrera with an RBI triple that tied the score. The next batter, Xavier Isaac, lifted a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Keegan and handed the home team a 2-1 advantage.

A pair of costly errors in the seventh inning allowed the RiverDogs to gain separation.

Kamren James was hit by a pitch and was joined on base when Estanli Castillo reached with an infield hit. Christopher Barete followed with a chopper back to pitcher Angel Gonzalez, who threw wildly to third base with the ball sailing out of play and forcing in a run. Odalys Peguero followed with a sacrifice fly as the margin widened to 4-1. Finally, Chandler Simpson’s bouncer to second was misplayed by Pedro Ramirez as the final run of the inning scored on the play. All three runs were unearned.

Jake Christianson tossed 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, working around a pair of walks with two outs in the seventh. Duncan Davitt tossed the final 2.0 frames, allowing only a solo home run to Jefferson Encarnacion in the ninth.

James paced the RiverDogs eight-hit attack with a 2-4 day, featuring a pair of doubles. Ramirez was responsible for two of the five hits collected by the Pelicans (7-7).

Ballpark Fun

On the first Twisted Tea Dog Day of the 2023 season, the RiverDogs had a surprise for those in attendance. In between at-bats from RiverDogs players, bat dog, Czabin, emerged to pick up the bat and return it to the home dugout. Czabin’s efforts were appreciated by fans and their canines throughout the crowd.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday night beginning at 6:00 p.m. Both games are scheduled to last 7.0 innings. RHP Marcus Johnson (0-0, 0.75) will work the first game for the RiverDogs, with RHP Cade Halemanu (0-1, 1.35) making his first start of the season in the nightcap. Myrtle Beach will hand the ball to RHP Cade Horton (0-0, 0.00) in game one and LHP Branden Noriega (0-0, 7.71) for game two.

