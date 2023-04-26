SC Lottery
Teen killed in gunfight to be honored in 2nd annual basketball tournament

Ronjanae Smith was shot and killed in North Charleston last year, and her family opened a...
Ronjanae Smith was shot and killed in North Charleston last year, and her family opened a foundation in her honor.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s been two years since a 14-year-old North Charleston girl was shot and killed in a mass shooting and her family continues to honor her as her May 2 birthday nears.

Parents Katrina Sinclair and Ronald Smith is hosting their 2nd Annual Positive Vibes Memorial Basketball Tournament in honor of their daughter, Ronjanae Smith, who would be turning 16.

Ronjonae was killed in a mass shooting on May 22, 2021.

A foundation was also created in honor of the teen called Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Inc.

The goal of the foundation is to reduce gun violence and to give back to the community, a news release states.

Hosted by Highstar Hoops and sponsored by the foundation, the two-day event will be held at the North Charleston Athletic Center on the following days:

  • Saturday: First game starts at 9 a.m., last game starts at 6 p.m.
  • Sunday: First game starts at 9 a.m., last game starts at 4 p.m.

General admission for each day is $15.

With this event being a fundraiser, basketball shirts honoring Ronjanae and other items will be available to purchase, as well as food and drinks, a news release states.

They are still looking for volunteers for both days, so if interested you are asked to directly message Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Inc. on Facebook or call the foundation’s secretary, Claire Johnson, at 630-379-9486.

