“Trash into treasure”: SCDNR repurposing derelict crab traps into oyster reefs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crabbing is a booming industry and recreational activity in South Carolina. However, sometimes the traps used to catch those crabs can become derelict and become a hazard to marine life and boaters.

Now, The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is trying to turn this problem into a long-lasting solution for shorelines.

Since 2021, SCDNR has been working on a marine debris removal project to locate and remove derelict crab traps from the Ashley River, Cumbahee River, Broad River and the South Santee.

Crab traps using in crabbing activities can become derelict because of weather events or boat strikes, and they can get lost and displaced if they lose their buoy.

“Unfortunately, they can continue to ghost fish which means they can catch and potentially kill a variety of organisms long after the gear has been lost,” Lauren Faulk, a wildlife biologist with SCDNR, said.

The team uses two forms of remote sensing technology to collect data, including a sonar system and a drone. Once the data is collected, they identify potential derelict crab traps and then go out and try to collect them.

Once they have a collection of derelict crab traps, they repurpose them to create restoration oyster reefs at Bears Bluff Hatchery.

“We’re removing the derelict crab traps that are causing a problem in our environment and repurposing them to reap some benefits,” Faulk said.

Once the oyster reef is well established, it creates a new habitat for organisms, and it also can protect and stabilize the shoreline.

“We love to see initiatives like this that take something that’s a negative, like ghost traps that are negatively impacting the health of the crab species, but upcycling it or turning it into something positive,” Andrew Wunderley, the executive director of Charleston Waterkeeper, said.

So far, they have removed a little over 50 traps, but they are just getting started in the restoration efforts. They have identified a little over 100 potential derelict crab traps in the Ashley River, and a little over 50 in the Cumbahee River.

The project was initially supposed to last two years and end in August 2023, but because of weather, staffing, and equipment issues they are extending the project another year.

“I think that this will be a good move for the crabbing industry as a whole,” Faulk said. “You want to remove these traps. You don’t want to keep killing organisms for no reason. They’re also navigational hazards so we don’t want boats hitting these traps when they’re in the waterways, and then I think the benefits of the restoration reef would really make a big impact.”

