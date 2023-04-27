22-year-old arrested in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a 22-year-old is behind bars after a shooting earlier this month left one hurt.

Jalen Lee Brothers is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to police.

Officers responded at 9:06 p.m. on April 15 to Reddin Road.

Once on scene, cops located a man who had been shot, the department stated in a news release. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for his wounds.

After looking into the incident, investigators say they identified Brothers as the suspect.

He was taken into custody on Thursday and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center. A booking photo for him has not yet been made available.

