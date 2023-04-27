SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

4 girls arrested after fights at Georgetown High School

Georgetown Police say four teens are in custody in connection to a pair of fights at Georgetown...
Georgetown Police say four teens are in custody in connection to a pair of fights at Georgetown High School.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police say four teens are in custody in connection to a pair of fights at Georgetown High School.

A school resource officer, along with other police officers, responded to two fights at the high school on Thursday.

Police say the following teens, whose names have not been released, have been charged:

  • A 16-year-old girl is charged with second-degree assault and battery.
  • A 16-year-old girl is charged with third-degree assault and battery.
  • A 15-year-old girl is charged with third-degree assault and battery and possession of a weapon on school property (brass knuckles).
  • A 17-year-old girl is charged with assault and battery on a public official (teacher).

The investigation by the Georgetown County School District and the police is ongoing. Police say additional charges are possible.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or by calling Georgetown High School at 843-546-8516.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Russell and John Short are both facing numerous charges after leading North Charleston...
Report: Man charged with murder arrested on drug charges after pursuit
Police locate missing Mount Pleasant woman
Rep. Todd Rutherford, foreground, answers questions from the South Carolina Supreme Court...
SC Supreme Court reverses ruling on murderer’s secret release
Akiya Washington, 16, was last seen leaving her Iris Street home on April 7, North Charleston...
Police search for missing 16-year-old N. Charleston girl
Daryl Dequan Deah Monte Vasconcellos, 22, was charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Coroner confirms man found in Moncks Corner had been shot

Latest News

DD2 is planning to add flashing lights, a raised median and better lighting to the crossing,...
Dorchester Dist. 2 set to upgrade crosswalk at Beech Hill Schools
Emily’s Way Foundation holds fundraising events throughout the Lowcountry to raise money...
Family remembers daughter killed in Georgetown Co, asks for just legal system
Jalen Lee Brothers is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the...
22-year-old arrested in N. Charleston shooting
SLED said they have an active order from the South Carolina Supreme Court to take Jeroid Price...
Sheriff’s office offers reward for info leading to Jeroid Price’s capture
Patrick Montgomery, 48, of Ridgeville, is charged with one count of felony DUI involving death...
Troopers: Man charged in Berkeley Co. fatal crash