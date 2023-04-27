4 girls arrested after fights at Georgetown High School

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police say four teens are in custody in connection to a pair of fights at Georgetown High School.

A school resource officer, along with other police officers, responded to two fights at the high school on Thursday.

Police say the following teens, whose names have not been released, have been charged:

A 16-year-old girl is charged with second-degree assault and battery.

A 16-year-old girl is charged with third-degree assault and battery.

A 15-year-old girl is charged with third-degree assault and battery and possession of a weapon on school property (brass knuckles).

A 17-year-old girl is charged with assault and battery on a public official (teacher).

The investigation by the Georgetown County School District and the police is ongoing. Police say additional charges are possible.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or by calling Georgetown High School at 843-546-8516.

