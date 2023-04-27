Charleston Parks Conservancy holding tree giveaway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Parks Conservancy is working to make the area a little greener.

The organization will be offering free trees to Charleston residents in an effort to increase the community’s urban tree canopy. When thriving, the canopy helps manage flooding and even reduces urban heat.

You will get to choose from live oaks and swamp chestnut oaks and the organization will provide instructions on how to plant them right in your yard.

Residents are allowed up to two trees per household.

Register for the event here.

Trees must be picked up Friday from 9-11 a.m. at the Citadel Mall.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.