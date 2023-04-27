SC Lottery
CofC Pounces on Early Miscues for 8-5 Win at Georgia Southern

By CofC Athletics
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. - Cole Mathis and Trotter Harlan hit two-run home runs in the second inning to break the game open as College of Charleston made it four-straight wins, this one an 8-5 triumph over Georgia Southern Wednesday night.

Jake Brink struck out a season-high six batters over four innings after the Cougars gave the freshman seven runs of support through two at-bats. On the back end, William Privette nailed down his sixth save of the season striking out three.

The Charleston offense took advantage of three early Eagle miscues posting a two-spot in the first then erupting for five more in the second for a commanding 7-0 lead.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 8, Georgia Southern 5

Location: J.I. Clements Stadium | Statesboro, Ga.

Records: Charleston (26-14), Georgia Southern (20-21)

How It Happened

• Joseph Mershon led the game off with a double and moved to third on a pickoff error then Trotter Harlan walked and stole second.

• Jared Kirven gave freshman Jake Brink a 2-0 lead before taking the mound sending a ball over the shortstop’s head for his 18th and 19th RBI of the season.

• Charleston broke it open with a five-run second inning with Cole Mathis and Trotter Harlan both going deep.

• Patrick Sanchez scored on an error on the backend of a fielder’s choice, Cole Mathis sent a ball 419 feet over the left field fence to make it 5-0 Cougars.

• Two batters later Trotter Harlan hit a ball off the scoreboard in left center making it 7-0 Charleston after one and a half.

• Georgia Southern would get one back in the bottom half but Jake Brink limited it to just one after facing a bases-loaded, nobody out situation.

• Cam Dean made it 8-1 Cougars in the fourth singling home Cole Mathis.

• Georgia Southern would push across their second run of the night in the sixth on a sacrifice bunt. The Eagles got one more on the board in the seventh on a solo shot to center.

• Georgia Southern would cut the margin to 8-4 with an RBI single from JP Tighe in the eighth then a seeing-eye double brought home one more run to make it 8-5.

Notes

• Cole Mathis moved into a tie for the team lead with his seventh home run in the second inning as well as 32nd RBI. Mathis also collected his 15th multi-hit game of the season.

• Mathis was one of three Cougars with a pair of RBI - Trotter Harlan hit a two-run shot in the second and Jared Kirven had a two-run single in the first to get the scoring started.

• Jake Brink tossed four innings allowing just four hits one run and struck out a season-best six strikeouts. Brink struck out two in the first then struck got all three in the second via strikeout to limit the damage to just one run after a bases-loaded situation.

• Charleston collected their third win in the last four meetings with Georgia Southern in Statesboro dating back to 2019.

• Charleston moved to 8-0 on the season when they score between six and nine runs. Wednesday’s win moved the Cougars to 5-2 in night games and made it four-straight wins after last weekend’s sweep of Western Carolina.

• Mathis and Harlan went deep for two Cougar home runs, Charleston moved to 7-0 when they hit at least two home runs in a game.

• Charleston also grabbed their 10th win of April making it back-to-back months winning at least double-digit wins.

• Joseph Mershon has reached safely in every game played this season moving his streak to 28. Trotter Harlan’s second inning shot gave the senior a seven-game hit streak.

Up Next

Charleston returns to Patriots Point to close April with a pivotal series against CAA rival Elon. First pitch Friday night between the Cougars and Phoenix is slated for 6 p.m.

