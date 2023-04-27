SC Lottery
Deputies: 1 detained after armed robbery on Lady’s Island

Deputies responded at 6 p.m. to Thomas Atkins Road.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday night armed robbery on Lady’s Island.

Deputies responded at 6 p.m. to Thomas Atkins Road.

So far, one person has been detained, according to the sheriff’s office.

As deputies continue to investigate, there will be an increased law enforcement presence in the area of Sea Island Parkway and Thomas Atkins Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

