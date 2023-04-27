SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Engineering company expanding, adding jobs in Charleston County

Defense Engineering Services will expand its operations in North Charleston in an investment...
Defense Engineering Services will expand its operations in North Charleston in an investment expected to add 45 jobs.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A governmental engineering company will invest $2.5 million to expand its Charleston County operations, it announced Thursday.

Defense Engineering Systems is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that provides high-value engineering and manufacturing services for the aerospace and defense industry, governor’s office spokesman Brandon Charochak said.

“DES is excited to expand our engineering and prototype manufacturing operations in Charleston County. Operations have grown year over year for a decade,” Defense Engineering Services Managing Principals Bob Cole and Greg Gordon said in a joint statement, “This growth can be attributed to the business-friendly environment and technically capable workforce of South Carolina and Charleston County.” 

The new investment will create 45 new jobs.

“We are fully committed to supporting our existing businesses, and we are thrilled to see DES’ announcement that will bring more than 45 jobs to Charleston County,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “We look forward to further strengthening our long-standing partnership with them in the years to come.”

The company works to solve problems on high-performance systems involving mechanical and electrical engineering, testing and evaluation, design and systems engineering, and survivability engineering. DES services the U.S. Department of Defense through vehicle systems integration, automotive design, survivability solutions, reverse engineering and obsolescence issues, while also serving the U.S. Army with medical training systems and innovative armor, Charochak said.

The company’s new 53,000-square-foot facility at 6920 Weber Blvd. in North Charleston will accommodate manufacturing space for large-scale projects and add manufacturing capabilities to its prototype and low-rate initial production shop.

The expansion will be complete in May and operations are already online. Individuals interested in joining the DES team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Russell and John Short are both facing numerous charges after leading North Charleston...
Report: Man charged with murder arrested on drug charges after pursuit
Police locate missing Mount Pleasant woman
Rep. Todd Rutherford, foreground, answers questions from the South Carolina Supreme Court...
SC Supreme Court reverses ruling on murderer’s secret release
Akiya Washington, 16, was last seen leaving her Iris Street home on April 7, North Charleston...
Police search for missing 16-year-old N. Charleston girl
Daryl Dequan Deah Monte Vasconcellos, 22, was charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Coroner confirms man found in Moncks Corner had been shot

Latest News

Charleston Parks Conservancy is working to make the area a little greener.
Charleston Parks Conservancy holding tree giveaway
Three different Charleston County schools got funding this year to help students learn to...
Grant funds combining literacy and gardening at Charleston Co. School
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Grant funds combining literacy and gardening at Charleston Co. School
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Grant funds combining literacy and gardening at Charleston Co. School