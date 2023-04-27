SC Lottery
Folly Beach among nominees for ‘Best Beach in the South’

Folly Beach is one of 20 nominees for the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Award for "Best Beach in the South."(Charleston County Parks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach, nicknamed “The Edge of America” is in the running for a big honor among southern beaches.

It was named one of 20 finalists in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for best beach in the South.

CLICK HERE to see all 20 finalists and vote for your favorite.

The website describes Folly Beach as “a popular coastal destination known for its relaxed and bohemian vibe” with six miles of white sandy beaches.

Hunting Island State Park in Beaufort County was the only other South Carolina beach to make the finalist phase. The site notes that Hunting Island is the state’s most popular state park and hosts more than 1 million visitors each year.

“Perfect for beachgoers and nature lovers, the park also offers the opportunity to explore a historic lighthouse, hike scenic trails and view a diverse array of wildlife,” the site states.

Ten of the 20 nominees are in Florida. Three finalists are in North Carolina and two are in Texas. Georgia, Alabama and Virginia each boast one finalist in the list.

Voting is open now at the 10Best website.

The nominees were submitted by a panel of experts and 10Best editors narrowed those submissions into the final set of nominees, the site states.

Readers can vote once per category per day.

