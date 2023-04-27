SC Lottery
Former Mt. Pleasant Police Chief to run for Charleston Co. sheriff

Former Mt. Pleasant police chief announced his campaign to become the next Charleston County sheriff on Thursday.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Town Councilman and former police chief announced his campaign to become the next Charleston County sheriff on Thursday.

Carl Ritchie has 33 years of law enforcement experience in Charleston County and holds a Master of Criminal Justice Degree from the Command College of South Carolina at Anderson University,

Ritchie retired from the Mount Pleasant Police Department in May 2021.

“Our neighbors in Charleston County deserve service and protection from a professional, ethical and transparent sheriff; and that is the leadership I will provide,” Ritchie said in a news release. “Public service and safety have always been my calling and purpose – from my time as a MP in the Air Force to working narcotics, from SWAT team to investigations, from school safety to leading a department. I remain committed to ensuring the children, families, seniors, and businesses that make our community so special are protected.”

Ritchie has made a pledge that includes utilizing proactive and community policing, ensuring violent criminals remain in jail, prioritizing mental health care and more.

