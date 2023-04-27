SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

GRAPHIC: Police arrest 18-year-old in school bus driver attack caught on video

Carlicia Lewis.
Carlicia Lewis.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms it is investigating a reported attack on a school bus driver.

A cell phone video posted online shows a woman entering a school bus and hitting the driver.

Police arrested Carlicia Lewis, 18, who is seen allegedly attacking the school bus driver around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video in this stories includes content some might find disturbing.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms it is investigating a reported attack on a school bus driver.

According to officials, Lewis and another person were called to the scene after a student on the bus had an argument with the driver.

Police also said Lewis and another person and the student physically attacked the driver who was sitting in the driver’s seat of the bus.

The driver received multiple injuries to her head, neck, and shoulder area.

Lewis was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree battery of a school bus driver and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Russell and John Short are both facing numerous charges after leading North Charleston...
Report: Man charged with murder arrested on drug charges after pursuit
Police locate missing Mount Pleasant woman
Rep. Todd Rutherford, foreground, answers questions from the South Carolina Supreme Court...
SC Supreme Court reverses ruling on murderer’s secret release
Akiya Washington, 16, was last seen leaving her Iris Street home on April 7, North Charleston...
Police search for missing 16-year-old N. Charleston girl
Daryl Dequan Deah Monte Vasconcellos, 22, was charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Coroner confirms man found in Moncks Corner had been shot

Latest News

State Rep. Brandon Guffey's sextortion bill passed the South Carolina House of Representatives...
Sextortion bill passes unanimously in SC House
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Sextortion bill passes unanimously through SC House
Three different Charleston County schools got funding this year to help students learn to...
Grant funds combining literacy and gardening at Charleston Co. School
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Grant funds combining literacy and gardening at Charleston Co. School