LIVE: Sheriff to hold news conference on killer’s early prison release

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - The sheriff of Richland County will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon. The sheriff’s office has not provided further details on the information they expect to release at Thursday’s news conference.

Sheriff Leon Lott plans to speak to reporters at 2 p.m. in Columbia.

This comes after the state’s high court voted 3-2 Wednesday afternoon to order Price back into custody. Price, who was convicted in the 2002 shooting death of Charleston native Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr. in Columbia, had been released in March, 16 years early during his 35-year prison sentence.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division asked Price to surrender to authorities. SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said they have an active order from the South Carolina Supreme Court to take Jeroid Price into custody.

“Price is urged to turn himself in immediately,” SLED stated in a news release.

In this case, SLED is working with the South Carolina Department of Corrections, as well as local, state and federal law enforcement partners.

Anyone with information on Price’s location is asked to call (803) 737-9000.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson asked the state Supreme Court court to review the circumstances of the release, arguing it did not follow proper procedure.

During oral arguments Wednesday, Price’s attorney, Todd Rutherford, a state representative, argued the order was sealed because Price assisted the Department of Corrections by relaying information that another inmate had escaped, and the sealing was done to protect Price’s life while he was behind bars.

The ruling came less than two hours after the South Carolina Supreme Court heard arguments about Price’s case. The justices wrote that they would explain their decision later and ordered law enforcement to immediately find Price and bring him back into state prison custody.

During arguments Wednesday, the justices said they didn’t like that the deal was kept secret, including from the parents of the man Price killed. The high court also noted that no formal hearing was held before Price walked out of prison 19 years into his 35-year sentence for a 2002 killing at a Columbia club.

The elected prosecutor signed off on the deal and he appears to be blamed for not following procedure.

“We are here to right wrongs,” Supreme Court Associate Justice John Kittredge said during 90 minutes of arguments. “Procedure matters.”

Price was housed at a New Mexico prison at the time he was released.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office has not provided further details on the information they expect to release at Thursday's news conference.

