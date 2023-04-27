SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man arrested after threatening to kill police sergeant

Raymond Lapinski, 29, is accused of threatening to kill a police sergeant in Connecticut.
Raymond Lapinski, 29, is accused of threatening to kill a police sergeant in Connecticut.(Connecticut State Police)
By Evan Sobol and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A Connecticut man is facing several charges after allegedly threatening a police sergeant.

According to Connecticut State Police, a sergeant was getting into his police vehicle when a man sitting in another car started to shout at him.

The man, later identified as 29-year-old Raymond Lapinski, reportedly asked the sergeant if he was a cop.

When the sergeant confirmed he was a member of law enforcement, Lapinski told him that he “kills cops,” police said.

“Using profane language, the male went on to threaten to kill the sergeant specifically,” a spokesperson for the Connecticut State Police said.

The sergeant attempted to take Lapinski into custody, but the man made an obscene hand gesture while yelling profanities and took off from the scene in a Honda sedan.

Police said they were able to locate Lapinski a short time later but due to him traveling at speeds over 100 mph, they terminated the pursuit.

According to authorities, police spotted Lapinski on Tuesday and they were able to take him into custody while he was armed with a knife and yelling obscenities at officers.

“Officers sustained minor injuries during the struggle to secure Lapinski in the cruiser,” a spokesperson for the Connecticut State Police said.

State police said the 29-year-old also had outstanding warrants for his arrest from other police departments.

The 29-year-old is facing charges that include assault of a public safety officer, reckless driving and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Lapinski was arraigned in a Hartford courtroom on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daryl Dequan Deah Monte Vasconcellos, 22, was charged with murder, a release from the Berekeley...
Berkeley Co. man charged with murder after body found in woods
Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryhand identified the victim as Daniel Altman, 25, of...
Coroner’s office identifies burned remains found in Williamsburg Co. woods
The Charleston Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting in West Ashley that...
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at West Ashley apartments
A portion of Highway 162 in the Hollywood area was closed Monday afternoon near Elliott Estates...
Deputies: Cyclist dies after Charleston County crash
Marcus Russell and John Short are both facing numerous charges after leading North Charleston...
Report: Man charged with murder arrested on drug charges after pursuit

Latest News

The Gates School, that primarily serves students with dyslexia, is closing.
Parents react to N. Charleston school closure: ‘We were completely blindsided’
Daniel Altman mom and sister say he was a resilient, headstrong loving person with a...
‘These are monsters:’ Family of man found shot, burned, seeks justice
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Federalist Society Executive Branch Review...
Appeals court rejects Trump effort to block Pence testimony
The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
US sues Tennessee over ban on care for transgender youth
The flooded Mississippi River surrounds the homes on Abel Island near Guttenberg, Iowa, on...
Mississippi River flooding prompts evacuations, sandbagging