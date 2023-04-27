May is Hurricane Preparedness Month, SC governor proclaims

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane season is still over a month away, but state officials say it is never too early to plan ahead.

With that in mind, Gov. Henry McMaster is proclaiming the month of May as Hurricane Preparedness Month.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division, along with other agencies, is asking people to take some time next month to begin preparations ahead of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The theme for the state’s first hurricane prep month is “Take the time while you have the time,” encouraging people to finalize hurricane plans now instead of later.

“South Carolina is one of the most vulnerable states to hurricanes and tropical storms,” SCEMD stated in a news release. “Six coastal counties border the Atlantic Ocean. These counties have more than 200 miles of general coastline. Densely populated coastal areas, especially during peak tourist seasons, coupled with the generally low coastal elevations significantly increase the state’s vulnerability.”

SCEMD says you can do the following things to get ready for the season:

Know Your Zone: In South Carolina, state and local officials issue hurricane evacuations based on zones in coastal counties. Know your hurricane evacuation zone instantly with the SC Emergency Manager mobile app and In South Carolina, state and local officials issue hurricane evacuations based on zones in coastal counties. Know your hurricane evacuation zone instantly with the SC Emergency Manager mobile app and Hurricane.sc , South Carolina’s online hurricane guide.

Prepare Your Home: Do a safety check to make sure your home is best able to withstand the effects of a hurricane. Have your roof inspected, double-check hurricane shutters and make sure your insurance policies cover the types of damages hurricanes can cause. Make a list and take photos of your belongings as records. Check your insurance policies now to make sure your policies cover what you need them to.

Remember Your Route: Be aware of the closest hurricane evacuation route ahead of the upcoming hurricane season. This will allow for a more efficient and safer route out of the hurricane’s path. Once you’ve learned your route, stick with it and remember it. Rely on the blue hurricane evacuation signs, not GPS.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and lasts through Nov. 30.

