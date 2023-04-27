Police: 2 injured in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says two people were injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Union Heights community.

Police responded to Forest Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday after multiple calls about a shooting.

Officers said they located a victim on the front porch of a Forest Avenue home. The man had been shot multiple times.

A police report states a second victim was located in the backyard of a home on Hugo Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

