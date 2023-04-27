Police: 2 injured in N. Charleston shooting
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says two people were injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Union Heights community.
Police responded to Forest Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday after multiple calls about a shooting.
Officers said they located a victim on the front porch of a Forest Avenue home. The man had been shot multiple times.
A police report states a second victim was located in the backyard of a home on Hugo Avenue.
No arrests have been made.
