Police: 2 injured in N. Charleston shooting

The North Charleston Police Department says two people were injured in a Wednesday afternoon...
The North Charleston Police Department says two people were injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Union Heights community.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says two people were injured in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Union Heights community.

Police responded to Forest Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday after multiple calls about a shooting.

Officers said they located a victim on the front porch of a Forest Avenue home. The man had been shot multiple times.

A police report states a second victim was located in the backyard of a home on Hugo Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

