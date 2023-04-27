SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police searching for missing Mount Pleasant woman

Elisa Deborah Bluestein was last seen Wednesday at 7:41 a.m. in the Belle Hall Subdivision,...
Elisa Deborah Bluestein was last seen Wednesday at 7:41 a.m. in the Belle Hall Subdivision, leaving her home for work.(Mount Pleasant Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 51-year-old.

Elisa Deborah Bluestein was last seen Wednesday at 7:41 a.m. in the Belle Hall Subdivision, leaving her home for work.

Her husband tried to call her job, and they confirmed she never make it to work, according to police.

Bluestein is 5′0″, weighing 102 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, police say. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt, a white jacket and tennis shoes.

Bluestein drives a white 2015 Subaru Forester bearing SC Tag SBE206.

If you see Bluestein, contact Detective Sgt. Eckert with the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daryl Dequan Deah Monte Vasconcellos, 22, was charged with murder, a release from the Berekeley...
Berkeley Co. man charged with murder after body found in woods
Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryhand identified the victim as Daniel Altman, 25, of...
Coroner’s office identifies burned remains found in Williamsburg Co. woods
The Charleston Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting in West Ashley that...
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at West Ashley apartments
A portion of Highway 162 in the Hollywood area was closed Monday afternoon near Elliott Estates...
Deputies: Cyclist dies after Charleston County crash
Marcus Russell and John Short are both facing numerous charges after leading North Charleston...
Report: Man charged with murder arrested on drug charges after pursuit

Latest News

Police responded to the Union Heights area after a reported shooting.
N. Charleston Police respond to shooting
Bobby Knight, 69, of Goose Creek, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual...
Lowcountry men arrested on child sexual abuse material charges
David William Hollars is facing several charges including two counts of second-degree criminal...
Charleston man accused of sex trafficking, assaulting teen he met on Snapchat
A group of Charleston County citizens is demanding action from lawmakers to reduce gun violence...
Lowcountry activists on gun violence: ‘We don’t want to see any more deaths’