Police searching for missing Mount Pleasant woman

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 51-year-old.

Elisa Deborah Bluestein was last seen Wednesday at 7:41 a.m. in the Belle Hall Subdivision, leaving her home for work.

Her husband tried to call her job, and they confirmed she never make it to work, according to police.

Bluestein is 5′0″, weighing 102 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, police say. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt, a white jacket and tennis shoes.

Bluestein drives a white 2015 Subaru Forester bearing SC Tag SBE206.

If you see Bluestein, contact Detective Sgt. Eckert with the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

