Post-it notes, Scotch tape manufacturer announces 6,000 layoffs

In this Monday, April 25, 2011, photo, 3M's Post-it notes are on sale at Office Depot in...
In this Monday, April 25, 2011, photo, 3M's Post-it notes are on sale at Office Depot in Mountain View, Calif. Post-it note manufacturer 3M announced 6,000 layoffs in April 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)(Paul Sakuma | AP)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(Gray News) – On Tuesday, the manufacturer of products that include Post-it notes and Scotch tape announced it will be cutting 6,000 jobs globally across all business segments for a pre-tax savings of up to $900 million per year.

3M said the major layoffs are part of a restructuring “intended to make 3M stronger, leaner and more focused” by simplifying the supply chain and reducing layers of management.

The cuts follow the elimination of 2,500 manufacturing jobs in January.

3M said supply chain problems from the pandemic-era have eased and backlogged orders have been shipped, meaning they no longer need as much staff.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

