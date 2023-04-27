Progress underway for Highway 78 Improvement Project

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are making headway on the Highway 78 Improvement Project in Dorchester County, which aims to improve safety and traffic flow by widening the road.

But before crews can begin paving to widen the road, a new 10-piece box culvert concrete used for transportation infrastructure and stormwater management had to be installed on Thursday.

For this reason, crews shut down the portion of Highway 78 between the two intersections of Water Wheel Road. A detour is sending traffic around the closure onto Water Wheel Road.

Dorchester County Director of Public Works Jason Carraher says the plan originally was to do this in pieces to avoid having to close the road.

He says, however, they realize if they closed the road, they could do it in two days instead of three months, saving $100,000 in the process and minimizing traffic disruption.

“We’ve been working on the widening for the past 18 to 24 months,” Carraher said. “We’re expecting to wrap this project up within the next six months, so the widening has been ongoing, and you can see that works as you drive through the corridor, but this was a critical component to the project that we had to get done before we could widen this particular portion of the road.”

Carraher says the area on Highway 78 that is closed will be back open by or before Friday at 4 p.m.

