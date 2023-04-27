SC Lottery
Rain chance to increase tonight!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Low clouds this morning will give way to a mix of sun and clouds and a warm Thursday afternoon. Isolated showers and storms are possible, especially inland, this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s. A disturbance along the Gulf coast will track our way late this afternoon increasing the clouds and bringing rain into the area as the sun goes down. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible from late this evening through tonight. Most of the rain will have passed by the time we wake up on Friday morning. Friday will be a pretty nice day with a mix of sun and clouds and a few showers and storms possible. We’ll start the weekend out with sunshine and very warm temperatures on Saturday before another storm system moves our way Saturday night. Rain and storms will be possible once again and could be with us off and on through the day on Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday, mid 70s on Sunday.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain. High 80.

TONIGHT: Rain Likely. Low 65.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated to Scattered Rain/Storms. High 81.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 87.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 75.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76.

