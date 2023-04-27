SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Rep. Jamie Raskin says his cancer is in remission

Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and...
Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee concerning the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Rep. Jamie Raskin announced on Thursday that his cancer is in remission.

In December, the Maryland Democrat said he had diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which he called “serious but curable.”

Raskin underwent chemotherapy, and says he has a 90% chance of not relapsing.

The congressman is the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

He previously served on the committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and was the lead impeachment manager for former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Russell and John Short are both facing numerous charges after leading North Charleston...
Report: Man charged with murder arrested on drug charges after pursuit
Police locate missing Mount Pleasant woman
Rep. Todd Rutherford, foreground, answers questions from the South Carolina Supreme Court...
SC Supreme Court reverses ruling on murderer’s secret release
Akiya Washington, 16, was last seen leaving her Iris Street home on April 7, North Charleston...
Police search for missing 16-year-old N. Charleston girl
Daryl Dequan Deah Monte Vasconcellos, 22, was charged with murder in the shooting death of...
Coroner confirms man found in Moncks Corner had been shot

Latest News

DD2 is planning to add flashing lights, a raised median and better lighting to the crossing,...
Dorchester Dist. 2 set to upgrade crosswalk at Beech Hill Schools
Emily’s Way Foundation holds fundraising events throughout the Lowcountry to raise money...
Family remembers daughter killed in Georgetown Co, asks for just legal system
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves federal court after testifying in her rape trial...
Trump lawyer cross-examines accuser at rape trial
A woman accusing former president Donald Trump of rape testifies: "He raped me whether I...
E. Jean Carroll is cross-examined in Trump rape trial
This undated mugshot provided by the Houston Police Department shows Erick Aguirre, who was...
Police say man continued date after fatal shooting over $40