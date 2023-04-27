SC Lottery
SC sheriff to hold news conference on search for Jeroid Price

The South Carolina Supreme Court is vacating the order that released a convicted killer years before his sentence was up.
By Patrick Phillips and Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - The sheriff of Richland County will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon, a day after the state Supreme Court ordered a convicted killer released early from a 35-year sentence returned to prison.

Sheriff Leon Lott plans to speak to reporters at 2 p.m. in Columbia.

The state’s high court voted 3-2 Wednesday afternoon to order Jeroid Price returned to custody. Price, who was convicted in the 2002 shooting death of Charleston native Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr. in Columbia, had been released in March, 16 years early during his 35-year prison sentence.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson asked the court to review the circumstances of the release, arguing it did not follow proper procedure.

Price’s attorney, Todd Rutherford, a state representative, argued the order was sealed because Price assisted the Department of Corrections by relaying information that another inmate had escaped and the sealing was done to protect Price’s life while he was behind bars.

READ MORE: SC Supreme Court reverses ruling on murderer’s secret release

The 3-2 ruling came less than two hours after the South Carolina Supreme Court heard arguments about Jeroid Price’s case. The justices wrote that they would explain their decision later and ordered law enforcement to immediately find Price and bring him back into state prison custody.

During arguments Wednesday, the justices said they didn’t like that the deal was kept secret, including from the parents of the man Price killed. The high court also noted that no formal hearing was held before Price walked out of prison 19 years into his 35-year sentence for a 2002 killing at a Columbia club.

The elected prosecutor signed off on the deal and he appears to be blamed for not following procedure.

“We are here to right wrongs,” Supreme Court Associate Justice John Kittredge said during 90 minutes of arguments. “Procedure matters.”

Price was housed at a New Mexico prison at the time he was released.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office has not provided further details on the information they expect to release at Thursday’s news conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC/WIS. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

