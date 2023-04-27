Sextortion bill passes unanimously in SC House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A bill with personal ties to one South Carolina state representative passed the chamber unanimously Wednesday.

The bill would crack down on sexual extortion, or threatening to share explicit images of someone.

Rep. Brandon Guffey (R-York) sponsored the bill. His 17-year-old son, Gavin, took his life last year after Guffey says a stranger reached out to Gavin, coerced him into sending intimate images of himself and then tried to extort him for money.

Guffey’s bill would make sexual extortion or sextortion punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Guffey says he hopes the bill brings more awareness of how widespread the issue is and encourages families to talk with each other about it.

“I come down here, not really knowing what to expect,” Guffey says. “After I lost my son, I didn’t know if I wanted to come here. My wife told me that, ‘You’re one of the few people that can actually make a difference,’ and to come down here and fight, and that’s what I’ve been doing.”

After being elected last year, this was the first bill introduced by Guffey.

Most of the 124 house members were co-sponsors on the bill and stood with Guffey as he spoke about the bill, many wiping away tears.

The bill next moves to the Senate for consideration.

