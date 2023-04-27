SC Lottery
Stingrays Rally Late; Fall in Overtime to Florida in Game 3

The Stingrays fell to Florida in overtime in Game 3 of their best of 7 series
By SC Stingrays
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ESTERO, FL – The South Carolina Stingrays fell to the Florida Everblades by a final score of 4-3 on Logan Lambdin’s overtime-winning goal on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena. With the win, Florida took a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-seven.

Florida’s power play got them on the board at the 11:56 mark of the opening stanza. Sean Josling set up on the left circle for a one-timer that beat the blocker of Clay Stevenson for the 1-0 lead.

Chaz Reddekopp tied the game at a goal apiece nearly two and a half minutes later as he netted his first goal of the postseason. Reddekopp lifted a rebound chance from Martin Has over Cam Johnson for the tally.

The Everblades regained the lead nearly eight minutes into the second frame as Joe Pendenza crashed the net and tucked a rebound past Stevenson’s right pad.

Levko Koper doubled the Everblades’ lead 40 seconds later on his first marker of the playoffs. Florida blocked a shot that kicked out to center ice where Koper had a clear lane for the breakaway tally.

Jarid Lukosevicius brought the Stingrays back within one goal as he slid a backhanded shot past the right skate of Johnson. Lukosevicius led an odd-man rush before shifting the puck to his backhand for the tuck with 8:47 left in the middle frame.

With under two minutes remaining in the third period, the Stingrays pulled their netminder for the extra attacker and tied the game with a late goal. Lukosevicius recorded his second marker of the contest as he fluttered a rebound past the blocker of Johnson for the 3-3 game with 40 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Florida netted the game-winner 5:23 into the extra frame as Lambdin lifted a shot past the glove of Stevenson for the 4-3 final.

The Stingrays gear up for Game 4 of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs against the Florida Everblades this Friday, April 28th at Hertz Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

