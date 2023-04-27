Troopers: Man charged in Berkeley Co. fatal crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing DUI charges after a fatal crash in Berkeley County.

Patrick Montgomery, 48, of Ridgeville, is charged with one count of felony DUI involving death and one count of felony DUI with great bodily injury.

The crash happened on U.S. 176 near Lebanon Road around 9:50 p.m. on April 14, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Officials say Montgomery was traveling west on U.S. 176 when the pickup he was driving collided with an eastbound SUV. The driver and the passenger of the SUV were transported to the hospital, Pye says.

The passenger succumbed to their injuries, Pye said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

Montgomery was booked at Berkeley County Detention Center and is pending bond hearing.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

