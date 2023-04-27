SC Lottery
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Catniss and Penny

This Waggin’ Wednesday, we have two dogs from Hally Hill Animal Sanctuary looking for their...
This Waggin’ Wednesday, we have two dogs from Hally Hill Animal Sanctuary looking for their permanent homes. (left Catmiss) Right (Penny)(Hally Hill Animal Sanctuary)
By Jana Cugliari
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This Waggin’ Wednesday, we have two dogs from Hally Hill Animal Sanctuary looking for their permanent homes.

Up first is 3-year-old Catniss, who Hallie Hill says is just so fun and loveable. Don’t let her size fool you, she always has the energy to adventure. Catniss loves to greet strangers by rolling over and showing them her belly, and when she gets comfortable, she will shower you with lots of happy licks! Hallie Hill says Catniss recently visited a local elementary school where she was a good girl and met lots of excited kiddos with enthusiasm and joy. Catniss is patiently waiting to meet her forever family and is ready to share the love she’s been saving up.

Next, we have Penny, a sweet hound mix who the shelter estimates to be around 5 years old. Hallie Hill says she gets along with other dogs, but she’d rather be the queen of her own castle. She would love to spend quality time with her people and wouldn’t mind being the center of their world. Penny can get crafty if left alone in a yard, so she should share outside time with the people she loves. At the end of the day, all Penny wants is a family to shower with love and lots of cuddles!

If you are interested in taking home Catniss or Penny, you can fill out an adoption application on the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary website. The shelter only does meet and greets by appointment only.

