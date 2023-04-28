SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner: 3-year-old dies from crash injuries

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 3-year-old who died from injuries...
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 3-year-old who died from injuries sustained in a crash earlier this month.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 3-year-old who died from injuries sustained in a crash earlier this month.

Greyson Nash, from Spartanburg, died April 21 from injuries sustained in an April 14 crash, Chief Deputy Coroner Kelly Kraus said.

The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. on April 14 in the 3100 block of State Road in Ridgeville.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Patrick Montgomery was driving west on U.S. 176 when the pickup truck he was driving collided with an SUV driving east. The driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital where the passenger later died.

Patrick Montgomery, 48, of Ridgeville, is charged with one count of felony DUI involving death...
Patrick Montgomery, 48, of Ridgeville, is charged with one count of felony DUI involving death and one count of felony DUI with great bodily injury.(Berkeley County Detention Center)

Montgomery was charged with one count of felony DUI involving death and one count of felony DUI with great bodily injury.

He was being held in the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
SLED said they have an active order from the South Carolina Supreme Court to take Jeroid Price...
Sheriff’s office offers reward for info leading to Jeroid Price’s capture
Police locate missing Mount Pleasant woman
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Daniel Altman mom and sister say he was a resilient, headstrong loving person with a...
‘These are monsters:’ Family of man found shot, burned, seeks justice

Latest News

Greg Gomes is sworn in as the new police chief for the city of North Charleston Friday morning.
Gomes sworn in as new North Charleston police chief
Katie’s Krops, a nonprofit in Summerville that aims to empower youth to start vegetable gardens...
Lowcountry nonprofit hosting first annual Springfest Saturday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry nonprofit hosting first annual Springfest Saturday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Gomes to be sworn in as new North Charleston police chief