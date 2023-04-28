Coroner: 3-year-old dies from crash injuries

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 3-year-old who died from injuries sustained in a crash earlier this month.

Greyson Nash, from Spartanburg, died April 21 from injuries sustained in an April 14 crash, Chief Deputy Coroner Kelly Kraus said.

The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. on April 14 in the 3100 block of State Road in Ridgeville.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Patrick Montgomery was driving west on U.S. 176 when the pickup truck he was driving collided with an SUV driving east. The driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital where the passenger later died.

Patrick Montgomery, 48, of Ridgeville, is charged with one count of felony DUI involving death and one count of felony DUI with great bodily injury. (Berkeley County Detention Center)

Montgomery was charged with one count of felony DUI involving death and one count of felony DUI with great bodily injury.

He was being held in the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.