Deputies: 18-year-old arrested after armed robbery on Lady’s Island

Karon Thomas, 18, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Karon Thomas, 18, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(Beaufort County Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after deputies say he used a gun to rob someone on Lady’s Island.

Karon Thomas, 18, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded at 6 p.m. on Thursday to Thomas Atkins Road.

When they arrived, the victim said they had been robbed of their personal items at gunpoint. The victim also claimed they knew who did it and identified Thomas, according to the sheriff’s office.

Afterward, deputies say they received a tip that Thomas was in a nearby Walmart. He was then taken into custody, according to investigators.

Thomas is currently booked in the Beaufort County Detention Center. During a Friday hearing, a judge set his bond at $25,000 for the armed robbery charge and $10,000 for the weapon charge.

