Deputies arrest man in Williamsburg County murder

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County deputies say they arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting from November.

Andrey Nepolean Williams, 47, of Kingstree, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied, according to Investigator Jalisa Brown.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Rabbits Foot Loop on Nov. 13 where they found a gunshot victim. That victim later died at an area hospital.

Court documents allege Williams fired into a vehicle, striking the victim.

Williams was arrested Thursday and has been booked into the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

Deputies say additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division of the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-355-6381.

