A few storms possible today, more rain likely Saturday night!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Overnight rains have moved north of our area allowing us to dry out as we kick off the end of the work and school week.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 82.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Rain Possible After Dark. High 87.

SUNDAY: Mainly AM Rain. Sun & Clouds. High 80.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76.

