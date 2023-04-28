A few storms possible today, more rain likely Saturday night!
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Overnight rains have moved north of our area allowing us to dry out as we kick off the end of the work and school week.
TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 82.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Rain Possible After Dark. High 87.
SUNDAY: Mainly AM Rain. Sun & Clouds. High 80.
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76.
