FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes on I-526 early Friday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-526 Friday morning has eastbound lanes blocked just before the Wando River Bridge.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation showed all lanes were blocked one mile east of exit 24. A tweet from the agency says the crash happened just before 5 a.m. Friday.

As of 5:30 a.m., some traffic could be seen crossing the bridge though the crash was still causing backups in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.