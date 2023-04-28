SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes on I-526 early Friday morning

A crash on I-526 Friday morning has eastbound lanes blocked just before the Wando River Bridge.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-526 Friday morning has eastbound lanes blocked just before the Wando River Bridge.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation showed all lanes were blocked one mile east of exit 24. A tweet from the agency says the crash happened just before 5 a.m. Friday.

As of 5:30 a.m., some traffic could be seen crossing the bridge though the crash was still causing backups in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

