SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Gomes to be sworn in as new North Charleston police chief

Greg Gomes will be sworn in Friday as the department’s new chief.
Greg Gomes will be sworn in Friday as the department’s new chief.(Live 5)
By Samantha Popovics
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After spending five years as the North Charleston police chief, Reggie Burgess is passing his role on to a new leader. Greg Gomes will be sworn in Friday as the department’s new chief.

Gomes said coming in with crime prevention in mind and he says it all starts with children to stop them from committing crimes in the future.

Gomes said his goal is to ensure the community feels safe and he plans to continue on the path Burgess is leaving behind saying he owes a lot of credit to him. Gomes said he’s most excited to go into communities, listen to their concerns and see the challenges they face to partner together to solve problems.

According to Gomes, the North Charleston Police Department is already putting strategies in place to prevent crime. He says they have solutions for a spike in crime when summer begins by monitoring historical trends as a guide to show what could be next.

Gomes said he will continue Burgess’ partnership with 12 nonprofit violence interruption programs and says he plans to partner with these organizations when there are spikes in crimes so that they can help assist with combatting the crime.

Gomes said he also intends to provide mentorship for at-risk children to prevent crime altogether.

“Fighting crime that part’s easy, right?” Gomes said. “To put a police officer in a community to stop someone that’s doing something illegal that’s easy. But I think what we’re trying to do is figure out a way to change outcomes. Change outcomes for young people so that they don’t make poor decisions that lead to police intervention later. And that’s gonna take time.”

Chief Gomes has had more than 25-year career in law enforcement and feels as a native of North Charleston he must ensure its safety.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at city council chambers at city hall at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
Police locate missing Mount Pleasant woman
SLED said they have an active order from the South Carolina Supreme Court to take Jeroid Price...
Sheriff’s office offers reward for info leading to Jeroid Price’s capture
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Daniel Altman mom and sister say he was a resilient, headstrong loving person with a...
‘These are monsters:’ Family of man found shot, burned, seeks justice

Latest News

Katie’s Krops, a nonprofit in Summerville that aims to empower youth to start vegetable gardens...
Lowcountry nonprofit hosting first annual Springfest Saturday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry nonprofit hosting first annual Springfest Saturday
Crews have cleared an early-morning crash that blocked lanes on I-526 just before the Wando...
Lanes reopen on I-526 early Friday morning
Charleston leaders are working to get people set up with the aid they need through the...
Federal program offers discounted internet services to Lowcountry residents