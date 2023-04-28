Gomes to be sworn in as new North Charleston police chief

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After spending five years as the North Charleston police chief, Reggie Burgess is passing his role on to a new leader. Greg Gomes will be sworn in Friday as the department’s new chief.

Gomes said coming in with crime prevention in mind and he says it all starts with children to stop them from committing crimes in the future.

Gomes said his goal is to ensure the community feels safe and he plans to continue on the path Burgess is leaving behind saying he owes a lot of credit to him. Gomes said he’s most excited to go into communities, listen to their concerns and see the challenges they face to partner together to solve problems.

According to Gomes, the North Charleston Police Department is already putting strategies in place to prevent crime. He says they have solutions for a spike in crime when summer begins by monitoring historical trends as a guide to show what could be next.

Gomes said he will continue Burgess’ partnership with 12 nonprofit violence interruption programs and says he plans to partner with these organizations when there are spikes in crimes so that they can help assist with combatting the crime.

Gomes said he also intends to provide mentorship for at-risk children to prevent crime altogether.

“Fighting crime that part’s easy, right?” Gomes said. “To put a police officer in a community to stop someone that’s doing something illegal that’s easy. But I think what we’re trying to do is figure out a way to change outcomes. Change outcomes for young people so that they don’t make poor decisions that lead to police intervention later. And that’s gonna take time.”

Chief Gomes has had more than 25-year career in law enforcement and feels as a native of North Charleston he must ensure its safety.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at city council chambers at city hall at 10 a.m.

