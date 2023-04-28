SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Leo the therapy dog joins police force to help comfort officers, victims

Leo the therapy dog joins the Sioux Falls Police Department. (Source: KSFY)
By KSFY staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - A police department in South Dakota has a new four-legged member on its team.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum introduced Leo the therapy dog this week on Thursday.

The 14-week-old golden retriever is expected to help people feel more at ease when interacting with police and provide comfort during difficult times.

“Law enforcement is a demanding profession, and we’re always looking for new ways to provide support to our officers, the people and the victims that we work with,” Thum said.

In Sioux Falls, the therapy dog will be used mostly for the well-being of officers, but Leo will also take part in community activities.

“A lot of the time kids want to talk about our dogs or see our dogs, but our working dogs aren’t the best mix for that. A golden retriever like Leo has a nice temperament and will be able to handle those situations,” Thum said.

Leo began therapy dog training six weeks ago with Maggie Pearson, the owner of Tenacious Dog Training.

“I work on exposing him to everything he’s going to encounter,” Pearson said.

The department said they landed on Leo for the dog’s name as it stands for being brave while being an acronym for law enforcement officers.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
SLED said they have an active order from the South Carolina Supreme Court to take Jeroid Price...
Sheriff’s office offers reward for info leading to Jeroid Price’s capture
Police locate missing Mount Pleasant woman
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Daniel Altman mom and sister say he was a resilient, headstrong loving person with a...
‘These are monsters:’ Family of man found shot, burned, seeks justice

Latest News

Barrier Island Ocean Rescue says 40 Portuguese men o’ war were found on Kiawah Island Beach.
40 Portuguese man o’ war found on Kiawah Island Beach
Stacker analyzed data from the Labor Department, Census Bureau, and Apartment List to find...
Best places for college grads to start their careers
Greg Gomes is sworn in as the new police chief for the city of North Charleston Friday morning.
Gomes sworn in as new North Charleston police chief
The Town of Summerville has a plan fully designed and permitted to add a sidewalk on Central...
Lack of Summerville sidewalk funding causes safety concerns
FILE - In this photo released by the National Park Service, floodwaters cover Cooks Meadow and...
Yosemite flood risk, closures block some springtime visitors