SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

LNL: 2024 Presidential hopeful Asa Hutchinson speaks to Local News Live exclusively

By Local News Live Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his run for the 2024 Republican nomination for President this week. He visited the Local News Live studios and sat down for a wide-ranging interview with anchor and national correspondent Debra Alfarone.

In the interview, he laid out his potential path to the presidency, detailed what sets him apart from Republican frontrunners and talked about what he would do with the debt ceiling.

Watch Part 2 of the interview:

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
SLED said they have an active order from the South Carolina Supreme Court to take Jeroid Price...
Sheriff’s office offers reward for info leading to Jeroid Price’s capture
Police locate missing Mount Pleasant woman
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Daniel Altman mom and sister say he was a resilient, headstrong loving person with a...
‘These are monsters:’ Family of man found shot, burned, seeks justice

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Female senators spearhead another rejection of near-total abortion ban in SC
Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill promises to lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill would lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
Sen. Sandy Senn (R – Charleston) speaks during a debate in the South Carolina Senate in...
Female senators spearhead another rejection of near-total abortion ban in SC
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Female senators spearhead another rejection of near-total abortion ban in SC