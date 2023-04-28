Lowcountry nonprofit hosting first annual Springfest Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A local nonprofit that teaches and inspires kids and teens to start vegetable gardens to help people facing food insecurity, is hosting a free and fun educational event Saturday. In addition to the learning opportunities, the event will include a special unveiling of a new addition to the flagship garden: a butterfly sanctuary.

Katie’s Crops was started by Katie Stagliano in 2009 when she was in elementary school as a way to get kids to grow food for people in need. The nonprofit has exploded, and there are now more than 100 youth-run Katie’s Krops vegetable gardens across the United States. The organization also hosts free garden-to-table dinners for those in need, as well as outdoor learning opportunities for students.

The first annual Katie’s Krops Springfest is Saturday. It will have garden tours, giveaways, an art exhibition, food trucks and music. Organizers say there will be plenty of hands-on experiences with partner groups as well, including the International Primate Protection League, 4-H and Dorchester County Community Outreach.

“If you are looking for a fun event on Saturday and a way to really see the impact these youth have made in the community and how passionate they are about saving the monarchs, about helping those struggling with hunger and food insecurity, this is an amazing time to come,” Stagliano says.

At 11 a.m. there will also be the grand unveiling of a new monarch butterfly sanctuary where the endangered insect can grow from caterpillars into beautiful monarch butterflies.

“Me and all these Katie’s Krops folks are going to be helping save the Monarchs,” 7-year-old Reese Martin says.

Springfest will be held at the organization’s flagship garden on the campus of Crossroads Community Church on Gahagan Road. The event is completely free, and tickets are not required.

There will be also opportunities to donate to Katie’s Krops.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.