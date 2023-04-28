Police: Abandoned pet rabbits found dead at boat landing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is looking for more information after two pet rabbits were found abandoned in the West Ashley area.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said the two rabbits appeared to be abandoned at the Pierpont Boat Landing. Wolfsen said the rabbits were found deceased and soaking wet in a cage around 11:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-720-2422 and ask for Animal Control Supervisor C. Bayles or the on duty Animal Control Officer. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to call Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111. The case number for reference is 23-06827.

