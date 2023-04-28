Slain Woodland alum, former Virginia teammates honored before NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The NFL honored the three University of Virginia football players that were slain in November as the honorary first players selected in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

The families of Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler were presented jerseys with their names and the No. 23 on them before a crowd of more than 100,000 in front of Kansas City’s Union Station.

Christopher Darnell Jr., a former walk-on with the Cavaliers’ football team, is accused of opening fire on a charter bus as he and other students arrived back on campus after seeing a play and having dinner together in Washington, D.C.

Davis Jr., a Woodland High School alum, was in the middle of his 3rd year at Virginia.

