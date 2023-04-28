Tigers rally past No. 11 Eagles 9-7 in Game 1 of Doubleheader

BRIGHTON, MASS. – Clemson broke a 5-5 tie with four runs in the seventh inning in its 9-7 victory over No. 11 Boston College in the first game of a doubleheader at Harrington Athletics Village on Friday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series and won their 10th game in a row over the Eagles, improved to 27-16 overall and 10-9 in the ACC. The Eagles dropped to 28-13 overall and 12-10 in ACC play.

After the Tigers scored a run in the top of the first inning on Will Taylor’s sacrifice fly, Joe Vetrano belted a two-run homer in bottom of the first inning. In the fourth inning, a Billy Amick single and Riley Bertram double set up Blake Wright’s three-run homer, his fifth of the year. The Eagles scored a two-out run in the fourth inning on Vince Cimini’s single.

The Eagles regained the lead in the fifth inning with two runs on Patrick Roche’s run-scoring single and a wild pitch. Caden Grice led off the sixth inning with his 11th homer of the season to tie the score 5-5, then Cam Cannarella grounded a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give Clemson the lead. Three batters later with two outs, Grice laced a two-run double, then Amick added a run-scoring double.

Boston College plated two runs in the eighth inning, but the Tigers held the Eagles scoreless the rest of the game.

Cooper Ingle extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a third-inning single.

Nick Clayton (4-0) earned the win in relief, while Ryan Ammons pitched the ninth inning to record his second save of the year. Reliever Eric Schroeder (5-3) suffered the loss.

The series continues with the second game of the doubleheader on Friday at approximately 5:45 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

