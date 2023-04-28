SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Tigers rally past No. 11 Eagles 9-7 in Game 1 of Doubleheader

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIGHTON, MASS. – Clemson broke a 5-5 tie with four runs in the seventh inning in its 9-7 victory over No. 11 Boston College in the first game of a doubleheader at Harrington Athletics Village on Friday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series and won their 10th game in a row over the Eagles, improved to 27-16 overall and 10-9 in the ACC. The Eagles dropped to 28-13 overall and 12-10 in ACC play.

After the Tigers scored a run in the top of the first inning on Will Taylor’s sacrifice fly, Joe Vetrano belted a two-run homer in bottom of the first inning. In the fourth inning, a Billy Amick single and Riley Bertram double set up Blake Wright’s three-run homer, his fifth of the year. The Eagles scored a two-out run in the fourth inning on Vince Cimini’s single.

The Eagles regained the lead in the fifth inning with two runs on Patrick Roche’s run-scoring single and a wild pitch. Caden Grice led off the sixth inning with his 11th homer of the season to tie the score 5-5, then Cam Cannarella grounded a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give Clemson the lead. Three batters later with two outs, Grice laced a two-run double, then Amick added a run-scoring double.

Boston College plated two runs in the eighth inning, but the Tigers held the Eagles scoreless the rest of the game.

Cooper Ingle extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a third-inning single.

Nick Clayton (4-0) earned the win in relief, while Ryan Ammons pitched the ninth inning to record his second save of the year. Reliever Eric Schroeder (5-3) suffered the loss.

The series continues with the second game of the doubleheader on Friday at approximately 5:45 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
SLED said they have an active order from the South Carolina Supreme Court to take Jeroid Price...
Sheriff’s office offers reward for info leading to Jeroid Price’s capture
Police locate missing Mount Pleasant woman
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Daniel Altman mom and sister say he was a resilient, headstrong loving person with a...
‘These are monsters:’ Family of man found shot, burned, seeks justice

Latest News

Clemson Defensive Lineman
Clemson DL’s Murphy, Bresee taken late in 1st round of NFL Draft
VIDEO: CofC gets win at Georgia Southern
VIDEO: CofC gets win at Georgia Southern
VIDEO: Swinney, Brownell visit Lowcountry for Prowl and Growl
VIDEO: Swinney, Brownell visit Lowcountry for Prowl and Growl
CofC Pounces on Early Miscues for 8-5 Win at Georgia Southern