Woman faces charges after allegedly macing mother and child in North Charleston

By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston woman is facing charges after authorities say she maced a woman and her child.

Quinnesha Grant, 22, was charged with three counts of second-degree assault and battery, jail records show.

A report states North Charleston Police officers responded to Deas Hill Lane just before 7 p.m. on April 14 after a woman called and said she and her child had been maced.

The woman said she had gotten into an argument with Grant about speeding on the road and Grant maced both her and her daughter, the report states.

Grant would call officers later that night and say she was afraid to go home after the child ran up to her car and hit it with something, the report states.

The report states Grant told officers she got out of her car and sprayed mace around the area and was unaware the child was there.

Grant was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

