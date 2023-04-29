SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Ashley Ridge names former Wren AD and head coach, Jeff Tate, as new head football coach

Tate comes to Ashley Ridge after 15 seasons with Wren High School. He led them to the 2019 4A...
Tate comes to Ashley Ridge after 15 seasons with Wren High School. He led them to the 2019 4A State Title.(Live 5)
By Summer Huechtker
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ashley Ridge High School has their new head football coach.

The 5A high school in Summerville announced on Saturday morning that Jeff Tate is the programs new head coach.

Tate previously served as athletic director and head football coach at Wren High School in Piedmont, South Carolina. He led the Hurricanes to the 2019 4A state championship.

Tate announced his retirement from Wren back in January of 2023. He had a 110-68 record over his 15 seasons as the hurricanes head football coach.

Tate takes over for former Ashley Ridge head coach, Shane Fidler, who announced less than two weeks ago he was leaving the Lowcountry to take the head football coach and AD job at Airport High School in Columbia.

The Swamp Foxes went 7-4 in the 2022 season.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 3-year-old who died from injuries...
Coroner: 3-year-old dies from crash injuries
Crews have cleared an early-morning crash that blocked lanes on I-526 just before the Wando...
Lanes reopen on I-526 early Friday morning
A North Charleston woman is facing charges after authorities say she maced a woman and her child.
Woman faces charges after allegedly macing mother and child in North Charleston
Karon Thomas, 18, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Deputies: 18-year-old arrested after armed robbery on Lady’s Island

Latest News

Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry.
Slain Woodland alum, former Virginia teammates honored before NFL Draft
VIDEO: Beckham boys advance to 4-A lacrosse state title with win over May River
VIDEO: Beckham boys advance to 4-A lacrosse state title with win over May River
VIDEO: Wando boys advance to 5-A state championship with win over Chapin
VIDEO: Wando boys advance to 5-A state championship with win over Chapin
Lowcountry high school boys lacrosse playoffs (4/25)