Ashley Ridge names former Wren AD and head coach, Jeff Tate, as new head football coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ashley Ridge High School has their new head football coach.

The 5A high school in Summerville announced on Saturday morning that Jeff Tate is the programs new head coach.

Tate previously served as athletic director and head football coach at Wren High School in Piedmont, South Carolina. He led the Hurricanes to the 2019 4A state championship.

Tate announced his retirement from Wren back in January of 2023. He had a 110-68 record over his 15 seasons as the hurricanes head football coach.

Tate takes over for former Ashley Ridge head coach, Shane Fidler, who announced less than two weeks ago he was leaving the Lowcountry to take the head football coach and AD job at Airport High School in Columbia.

The Swamp Foxes went 7-4 in the 2022 season.

