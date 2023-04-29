The Citadel falls short in series opener at NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. – The Citadel battled through an early lightning delay and had the lead early before falling 7-4 to NC State Friday evening at Doak Field at Dail Park.
Game Information
Score: NC State 7, The Citadel 4
Records: The Citadel (19-20), NC State (27-14)
Location: Doak Field at Dail Park (Raleigh, North Carolina)
Series: NC State leads 1-0
How it Happened
- The Wolfpack got on the board in the first inning on a solo home run from Jacob Cozart
- NCSU looked to have another rally going in the second inning as they had a runner on third before the game went into a lightning delay. Gant Starling took the mound after the delay and calmly got the next two hitters to get out of the inning.
- The Bulldogs got the offense going in the fourth inning as Noah Mitchell led off the inning with a home run to left field.
- With one out, Travis Elliott doubled to left center and scored on a Luke Montenery sacrifice bunt.
- NCSU regained the lead in the home half of the inning as they pushed across four runs in the home half of the inning.
- After the Pack extended its lead to 7-2 heading to the ninth, The Citadel got back-to-back base hits from Sawyer Reeves and Crosby Jones. A throwing error allowed one run to score, and a fielder’s choice off the bat of Mitchell plated another run.
- The Citadel would put the tying run on first, but were unable to get a two-out hit.
Inside the Box Score
- The Citadel outhit the Wolfpack, 12-8.
- Travis Elliott led the way by going 3-for-3 with a pair of walks.
- Wells Sykes and Matthew Lively each went 2-for-5.
- Noah Mitchell homered and drove in two runs.
- Sawyer Reeves and Crosby Jones each collected a base hit and scored a run.
- Gant Starling (1-2) suffered the loss after allowing four runs on two hits and four walks in 2.0 innings of relief.
- Justin Lawson (4-0) picked up the win after giving up two runs on seven hits and six strikeouts over 4.2 innings.
- Dominic Fritton (1) walked a batter and struck out one to earn the save.
On Deck
The teams are scheduled to play the second game of the series Saturday at 4 p.m.
