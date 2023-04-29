The Citadel falls short in series opener at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Citadel battled through an early lightning delay and had the lead early before falling 7-4 to NC State Friday evening at Doak Field at Dail Park.

Game Information

Score: NC State 7, The Citadel 4

Records: The Citadel (19-20), NC State (27-14)

Location: Doak Field at Dail Park (Raleigh, North Carolina)

Series: NC State leads 1-0

How it Happened

The Wolfpack got on the board in the first inning on a solo home run from Jacob Cozart

NCSU looked to have another rally going in the second inning as they had a runner on third before the game went into a lightning delay. Gant Starling took the mound after the delay and calmly got the next two hitters to get out of the inning.

The Bulldogs got the offense going in the fourth inning as Noah Mitchell led off the inning with a home run to left field.

With one out, Travis Elliott doubled to left center and scored on a Luke Montenery sacrifice bunt.

NCSU regained the lead in the home half of the inning as they pushed across four runs in the home half of the inning.

After the Pack extended its lead to 7-2 heading to the ninth, The Citadel got back-to-back base hits from Sawyer Reeves and Crosby Jones. A throwing error allowed one run to score, and a fielder’s choice off the bat of Mitchell plated another run.