SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

The Citadel falls short in series opener at NC State

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel Baseball(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Citadel battled through an early lightning delay and had the lead early before falling 7-4 to NC State Friday evening at Doak Field at Dail Park. 

Game Information

Score: NC State 7, The Citadel 4

Records: The Citadel (19-20), NC State (27-14)

Location: Doak Field at Dail Park (Raleigh, North Carolina)

Series: NC State leads 1-0

How it Happened

  • The Wolfpack got on the board in the first inning on a solo home run from Jacob Cozart
  • NCSU looked to have another rally going in the second inning as they had a runner on third before the game went into a lightning delay. Gant Starling took the mound after the delay and calmly got the next two hitters to get out of the inning.
  • The Bulldogs got the offense going in the fourth inning as Noah Mitchell led off the inning with a home run to left field.
  • With one out, Travis Elliott doubled to left center and scored on a Luke Montenery sacrifice bunt.
  • NCSU regained the lead in the home half of the inning as they pushed across four runs in the home half of the inning.
  • After the Pack extended its lead to 7-2 heading to the ninth, The Citadel got back-to-back base hits from Sawyer Reeves and Crosby Jones. A throwing error allowed one run to score, and a fielder’s choice off the bat of Mitchell plated another run.
  • The Citadel would put the tying run on first, but were unable to get a two-out hit.

Inside the Box Score

  • The Citadel outhit the Wolfpack, 12-8.
  • Travis Elliott led the way by going 3-for-3 with a pair of walks.
  • Wells Sykes and Matthew Lively each went 2-for-5.
  • Noah Mitchell homered and drove in two runs.
  • Sawyer Reeves and Crosby Jones each collected a base hit and scored a run.
  • Gant Starling (1-2) suffered the loss after allowing four runs on two hits and four walks in 2.0 innings of relief.
  • Justin Lawson (4-0) picked up the win after giving up two runs on seven hits and six strikeouts over 4.2 innings.
  • Dominic Fritton (1) walked a batter and struck out one to earn the save.

On Deck

The teams are scheduled to play the second game of the series Saturday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
SLED said they have an active order from the South Carolina Supreme Court to take Jeroid Price...
Sheriff’s office offers reward for info leading to Jeroid Price’s capture
Police locate missing Mount Pleasant woman
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Daniel Altman mom and sister say he was a resilient, headstrong loving person with a...
‘These are monsters:’ Family of man found shot, burned, seeks justice

Latest News

The University of South Carolina baseball team dropped an 8-3 decision to Auburn Friday night...
Gamecocks fall to Auburn on Friday night
Charleston-Elon game suspended in 8th inning
Clemson baseball
Tigers rally past No. 11 Eagles 9-7 in Game 1 of Doubleheader
Clemson Defensive Lineman
Clemson DL’s Murphy, Bresee taken late in 1st round of NFL Draft