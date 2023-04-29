SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Couple cashes in $109,000 lottery ticket on anniversary

A lucky couple celebrated their anniversary at Kentucky Lottery headquarters.
A lucky couple celebrated their anniversary at Kentucky Lottery headquarters.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Julia Huffman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky couple celebrated their wedding anniversary by cashing in a winning lottery ticket on Monday.

WAVE reports Diane and Charlie Laue celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary by visiting the Kentucky Lottery headquarters to claim their $109,000 lottery prize.

Officials with the Kentucky Lottery said Diane Laue was sitting at her computer last Friday buying her Powerball and Mega Millions tickets for the week when she wagered $5 three separate times on the Celtic Coins Jackpot Instant Play game.

And the third game hit the $109,707 jackpot.

“I just shook,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Charlie Laue added, “She was screaming from the house.”

The two received a check for $78,440.55 after taxes and told officials they plan to take trips to Hawaii and Paris.

“We’re just a retired couple looking to travel,” Diane Laue said. “This is a godsend.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 3-year-old who died from injuries...
Coroner: 3-year-old dies from crash injuries
Crews have cleared an early-morning crash that blocked lanes on I-526 just before the Wando...
Lanes reopen on I-526 early Friday morning
A North Charleston woman is facing charges after authorities say she maced a woman and her child.
Woman faces charges after allegedly macing mother and child in North Charleston
Karon Thomas, 18, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Deputies: 18-year-old arrested after armed robbery on Lady’s Island

Latest News

Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Police: Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and...
Woman facing DUI charges in fatal collision; 1 killed, 3 hurt
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Known for laughs, DC dinner to spotlight reporting risks
FILE — Cars are seen piled on top of each other at the scene of a partial collapse of a parking...
NYC partly shutters 4 parking garages after deadly collapse