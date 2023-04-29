FIRST ALERT: Accident leads to lane closures in Bluffton

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - All eastbound lanes of Bluffton Parkway are closed after an traffic accident Saturday afternoon, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office informed Live 5 News of the accident around 1:20 p.m.

It happened at the intersection of Bluffton Parkway and Buck Island Road.

Motorists should expect delays and should be careful while driving in the area.

There was no word on how long the lanes are expected to be blocked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

