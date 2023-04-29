SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Accident leads to lane closures in Bluffton

All eastbound lanes of Bluffton Parkway are closed after an traffic accident Saturday...
All eastbound lanes of Bluffton Parkway are closed after an traffic accident Saturday afternoon, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.(MGN)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - All eastbound lanes of Bluffton Parkway are closed after an traffic accident Saturday afternoon, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office informed Live 5 News of the accident around 1:20 p.m.

It happened at the intersection of Bluffton Parkway and Buck Island Road.

Motorists should expect delays and should be careful while driving in the area.

There was no word on how long the lanes are expected to be blocked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 3-year-old who died from injuries...
Coroner: 3-year-old dies from crash injuries
Crews have cleared an early-morning crash that blocked lanes on I-526 just before the Wando...
Lanes reopen on I-526 early Friday morning
A North Charleston woman is facing charges after authorities say she maced a woman and her child.
Woman faces charges after allegedly macing mother and child in North Charleston
Karon Thomas, 18, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Deputies: 18-year-old arrested after armed robbery on Lady’s Island

Latest News

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and...
Woman facing DUI charges in fatal collision; 1 killed, 3 hurt
ICU nurse Danielle Duncan is back working at Trident Medical after she sought help for her...
Lowcountry nurse advocates for mental health after seeking treatment
Barrier Island Ocean Rescue says 40 Portuguese men o’ war were found on Kiawah Island Beach.
40 Portuguese man o’ war found on Kiawah Island Beach
The Town of Summerville has a plan fully designed and permitted to add a sidewalk on Central...
Lack of Summerville sidewalk funding causes safety concerns