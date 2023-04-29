SC Lottery
Gamecocks fall to Auburn on Friday night

The University of South Carolina baseball team dropped an 8-3 decision to Auburn Friday night...
The University of South Carolina baseball team dropped an 8-3 decision to Auburn Friday night (April 28) in the start of a three-game SEC series at Founders Park.(South Carolina Athletics Department)
By Gamecock Athletics
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team dropped an 8-3 decision to Auburn Friday night (April 28) in the start of a three-game SEC series at Founders Park.

Cole Messina and Caleb Denny had two hits apiece. They also both drove in a run. With the game tied at one heading to the fourth, Auburn scored two in the fourth, three in the fifth and two more in the seventh.

Will Sanders allowed eight hits and eight runs in the loss, striking out four and walking a pair in six-plus inning. Eli Jerzembeck and Austin Williamson combined to strike out four in three innings of relief.

POSTGAME NOTES

Before tonight’s game, Carolina retired the jersey of Kip Bouknight. Bouknight joins Ray Tanner and Earl Bass on the wall in left field.

Ethan Petry drove in a run and now has 65 RBI on the season.

Will Tippett had his first career double in Friday’s game.

Carolina did not have a home run for only the second time at home this season.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Auburn will resume the three-game series Saturday afternoon (April 29) at 4 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

