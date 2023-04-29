SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

North Charleston Police investigating Friday night homicide

North Charleston Police say they are investigating a homicide that happened Friday night in...
North Charleston Police say they are investigating a homicide that happened Friday night in North Charleston.(MGN)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they are investigating a homicide that happened Friday night in North Charleston.

Police responded to Niagara Street near Dorchester Road just before 11 p.m. in relation to a report of an adult male with unknown injuries, according to police spokesperson Harvey Jacobs.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

North Charleston Police Department detectives and the Charleston County Coroner are investigating.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 3-year-old who died from injuries...
Coroner: 3-year-old dies from crash injuries
Crews have cleared an early-morning crash that blocked lanes on I-526 just before the Wando...
Lanes reopen on I-526 early Friday morning
A North Charleston woman is facing charges after authorities say she maced a woman and her child.
Woman faces charges after allegedly macing mother and child in North Charleston
Karon Thomas, 18, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Deputies: 18-year-old arrested after armed robbery on Lady’s Island

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry nonprofit hosting first annual Springfest Saturday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Gomes sworn in as new North Charleston police chief
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: City of Charleston tackling affordable housing with new goals and a plan
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Survivors of Homicide Support Group picnic happening today