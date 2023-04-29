North Charleston Police investigating Friday night homicide

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they are investigating a homicide that happened Friday night in North Charleston.

Police responded to Niagara Street near Dorchester Road just before 11 p.m. in relation to a report of an adult male with unknown injuries, according to police spokesperson Harvey Jacobs.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

North Charleston Police Department detectives and the Charleston County Coroner are investigating.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

