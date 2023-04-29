SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police: 1 dead, another hurt after shooting reported at Horry County bar

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in Horry County are investigating after one person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting early Saturday at a bar.

The Horry County Police Department said officers were called just after midnight Saturday to the One n Done bar, located off Highway 544 near Cox Ferry Road.

No victims were found at the scene when officers arrived. A short time later, however, two people with injures were reported to be at hospitals. One of the victims later died from their injuries.

The HCPD said the investigation “remains active and ongoing at this time.”

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and...
Woman facing DUI charges in fatal collision; 1 killed, 3 hurt
North Charleston Police say they are investigating a homicide that happened Friday night in...
North Charleston Police investigating Friday night homicide
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 3-year-old who died from injuries...
Coroner: 3-year-old dies from crash injuries
A North Charleston woman is facing charges after authorities say she maced a woman and her child.
Woman faces charges after allegedly macing mother and child in North Charleston

Latest News

The picnic was an opportunity for members of the support group to spend time together outside...
Support group offers community, fellowship to those affected by homicide
North Charleston Police say they are investigating a homicide that happened Friday night in...
North Charleston Police investigating Friday night homicide
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Support group offers community, fellowship to those affected by homicide
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: North Charleston Police investigating Friday night homicide
The 18th annual Race for Life brought walkers and runners alike together on Folly Beach Saturday.
18th annual Race for Life raises awareness of organ donation