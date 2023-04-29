SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Willie Nelson celebrating 90th birthday with 2-day concert event

Country music singer Willie Nelson is celebrating his 90th birthday with a two-day concert event
Country music singer Willie Nelson is celebrating his 90th birthday with a two-day concert event(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Willie Nelson will be celebrating a milestone birthday this weekend by rocking out.

The country music legend is turning 90 on Saturday.

In honor of the big day, he and some of his famous friends will be performing at the Hollywood Bowl Saturday and Sunday nights.

That list includes Snoop Dogg, Neil Young, Dave Matthews, Beck, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow and The Chicks -- just to name a few.

And yes, Nelson is also expected to hit the stage on both nights.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows children ducking for cover as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North...
Police release statement on video of gunfire interrupting youth baseball game in N. Charleston
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 3-year-old who died from injuries...
Coroner: 3-year-old dies from crash injuries
Crews have cleared an early-morning crash that blocked lanes on I-526 just before the Wando...
Lanes reopen on I-526 early Friday morning
A North Charleston woman is facing charges after authorities say she maced a woman and her child.
Woman faces charges after allegedly macing mother and child in North Charleston
Karon Thomas, 18, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Deputies: 18-year-old arrested after armed robbery on Lady’s Island

Latest News

Manhunt in Texas is underway for the gunman who killed five people after a noise complaint
Sheriff: Noise complaint leads to Texas rampage
The Stone of Destiny is seen during a welcome ceremony ahead of the coronation of Britain's...
Details revealed about King Charles III’s coronation service
Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Police: Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire