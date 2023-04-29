SC Lottery
Woman facing DUI charges in fatal collision; 1 killed, 3 hurt

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and...
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and reckless homicide after police say she rear-ended a golf cart with four occupants around 10 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of E. Ashley Ave.(Charleston County Jail)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing multiple charges after a fatal collision left one dead and three others injured on Folly Beach.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death, and reckless homicide after police say she rear-ended a golf cart with four occupants around 10 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of E. Ashley Ave.

One passenger of the golf cart died from the crash. Three others were injured, with two of them in very serious condition, according to Chief Andrew Gilreath, Director of Public Safety for Folly Beach.

Komoroski was not injured in the collision.

Investigators determined Komoroski was going 65 mph at the time of crash.

Folly Beach Police was assisted by the Charleston County Sheriffs Office, Charleston City PD, SC Probation and Parole, Charleston County Coroners Office, Charleston County EMS, and the James Island Fire Dept in the response.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the name of the deceased victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

